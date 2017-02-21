Con Weekend: February 24th thru the 26th 2017

LAST DAY FOR HILTON DISCOUNT!

Friday, January 27th, 2017



Get your room now for Visioncon SW Missouri's premier Comic Con and Pop Culture convention! Rooms are filling up in a Flash at our host hotel the Branson Hilton! The Hilton is not only one of the most beautiful hotels in the area, but it is conveniently attached directly to the convention center! Get your discounted Visioncon room rates now before they sell out!

IMAX EVENT Part 2 - Rogue One!

Saturday, December 17 at 11 AM - 9 PM



Come be a Rogue and watch Rogue One and WIN prizes at the Branson IMAX! Green Screen Photo Ops, Costume Contests, Trivia, Vendors and special events planned. Experience a Star Wars Tale with Friends and Family at the only place worthy - IMAX in Branson.

IMAX EVENT - Fantastic Beasts!

Saturday, November 19 at 2 PM - 9 PM



Miss the World of Potter and its wonderous magic? Come and watch the new movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at the Branson IMAX! There will be additional special events held at the IMAX like costume contests, trivia, vendors, and more. Don't be a muggle! Come join us and mingle fellow wizards and professors, learn about Beasts, and WIN prizes. See you there!

IMPORTANT NOTICE. Please Read.

My dear Con-Goers, Vendors, Club owners, Artists, Bracegirdles, and Proudfeet. It has come to our attention that we are experiencing growing pains through our new store system.

The major cause to declined transactions is the physical address listed on your visioncon account may not match the address on your credit card. Before making a transaction please verify and/or update your account information.

We thank you for your time and humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

John Shipp

Visioncon would like to officially announce our newest 2017 guest John W Shipp! John not only currently plays on the C.W. series The Flash as Barry Allen's father Henry Allen, and Jay Garrick from Earth 3, but Mr. Shipp also originally played the Flash himself Barry Allen in the 1990 TV series The Flash. Additionally, he will also be appearing as his speedster character Jay Garrick from Earth 3 on the series Legends of Tomorrow this Fall. Come meet him in person at Visioncon February 24-26th at the Branson Convention Center.

Pre-registration Now Avilable

It's that time of year, folks! In just a few short days, online pre-reg sales will go live on August 1st. This begins the countdown to Visioncon 2017, which is only in 7 short months. There have been a few major, exciting changes to the online store. We now accept CREDIT CARDS. That's right! Glorious, wonderful, easier to spend money; credit cards. Discover, American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Apple Pay, and even eChecks. Come join us for yet another wonderful at the Branson Hilton Convention Center. See you there!

Breaking Records Everywhere!!!!!!

Thank you to everyone who made the 25th anniversary of Visioncon a stunning success. Over 2,500 people enjoyed the wide variety of vendors, guest speakers, gaming and talented performances at the Branson Convention Center. The record-breaking number of attendees also contributed to the $4,000+ raised for Visioncon's Charity of the Year: Care To Learn. Although the weekend is over, rest assured, the Visioncon volunteers are already planning for next year. See you in 2017!



